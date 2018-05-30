The 2018 opening session of EBACE began at 9am Tuesday with an unprecedented hush, as EBAA Chairman, Juergen Weise called upon attendees to honor Serge Dassault and quietly contemplate his contribution to the advancement of business aviation throughout the globe by dedicating this year's convention in his name.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen next addressed visitors on happier themes – albeit tinged with the unfortunate need for business aviation to remain ever-vigilant in its defence of its rights to airspace and continued airport access.

“The industry is indispensable to Europe,” declared Bolen, noting that its benefits to the European economy include the sustenance of 374,000 jobs directly and indirectly. Each business flight saves, on average, he notes, 127 minutes over the next-best alternative form of travel.

Such facts are important to Geneva, where a quarter of the Swiss business aviation fleet is based, creating 1,200 direct and 4,700 indirect jobs, declared Bolen. Little was the danger of that fact being lost on local politicians, for the next speaker was Pierre Maudet, former Mayor and current member of the executive council of the State and Canton of Geneva.

Continuing the theme of local benefits, André Schneider, Geneva Airport CEO, reported local business flying growth of 6% during 2017, and 10%in the current year to date.

In a move to encourage public support for this increased traffic, the airport last year teamed with Finnish oil refiner and renewable fuels producer, Neste, to decarbonize aviation towards fossil-neutral growth. Starting later this year, fuel deliveries at GVA will include at least 1% renewables.

Although it would simplify business aviation and save fuel, few attendees are expected to modify their aviation activities as drastically as did the next speaker, Swiss national and ‘Jetman’ Yves Rossy. In an entertaining and technically informative address, Rossy described the long evolution of the strap-on, jet-powered wing that has made him a world celebrity from Dubendorf to Dubai.