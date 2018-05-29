A partnership between a fuel provider and a charter broker is enabling private-jet customers to fly carbon-neutral – without having to pay a penny. Customers who use Victor’s app or website to book a flight where fuel is provided by Air BP can choose to offset the flight’s carbon emissions, and the oil giant will pick up the tab.

“Victor manages bookings with the end charter customer, and we support the operators to allow the fuel on those bookings to be carbon-neutral,” says Air BP global marketing manager Laura Bowden. “We offset the carbon emissions associated with the fuel, and we do that at no extra cost to the customer or to the operator. Part of the BP Group, called BP Target Neutral, makes investments in carbon-offset projects so we can neutralize any carbon associated with the fueling of those flights.”

“We’ve had nothing but a great roll-out so far,” says Victor CEO Joe Cohen. “We’re in the early days of it, but we had a goal for the number of operators we wanted to extend it to the full year, and we’ll meet that goal before the first six months is done. Pretty much every operator we talk to about it is excited.”

“Our approach is to reduce, replace and neutralize,” says Bowden, sketching out Air BP’s broader strategy. “In terms of what we can do to replace existing jet fuel, biojet is a big future area we’re looking at. The good thing for operators is that it’s a one-for-one replacement: you can replace the jet fuel you use today with biojet. But it’s going to take some time to build up the capacity and demand in supply chains.”

Observers may be forgiven for some cynicism over the Air BP-Victor initiative. After all, if ecologically sound travel was the decisive factor in making a booking, then the environmentally concerned business-jet traveler would fly commercial. But there are sound reasons for operators, fuel providers and brokers to be taking low-carbon flying seriously. ICAO’s CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) resolution, aiming to keep carbon emissions from flights at 2020 levels, will start affecting flights to or from some countries in 2021. Getting customers thinking about the issue early seems prudent.

“It’s a very easy choice for customers to make,” Cohen says. “We have a role to play in helping to drive, initially, carbon offset, and then ultimately move toward a low-carbon future for private aviation.”