Clemt base and “the quality of its services” convinced Aerion to tap TAG as a key sales outlet for its developmental supersonic business jet.

Aerion has appointed two units of TAG Aviation to support the sale of its AS2 supersonic business jet. TAG Aviation UK will act as a sales consultant in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. TAG Asia will act as a sales consultant in China, Hong Kong, and other parts of Southwest Asia.

“TAG Aviation is known throughout the industry for the quality of its services and client base, having earned the trust of many of the world’s large-cabin/long-range business jet owners. “We are gratified to have their expertise and global connections supporting the Aerion sales effort,” said Ernie Edwards, Aerion chief commercial officer.

“Our success has come from the early adoption of technologies that increase the safety, productivity and comfort of our customers,” said TAG Aviation CEO Daniel Christe. “Our association with Aerion only adds to that legacy. We’re proud to become a member of the Aerion team.”

Jolie Howard, CEO of TAG Aviation Asia, who is based in Hong Kong, will lead TAG’s AS2 sales efforts with clients in Asia. Graham Williamson, president, aircraft management and charter, TAG Aviation UK, will lead sales efforts with clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In other Aerion news, the company has named Tom Vice, the former president of Northrop Grumman’s Aerospace Systems sector, as its president and COO.