London City Airport will begin using a remote air traffic tower in 2019. Airport operations will be controlled using Saab’s remote tower technology from a new center located at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) facilities in Swanwick, England.

The systems associated with the remote tower will be installed on a 50-meter-high new tower to be built in the airport’s long-stay car park across the dock from the airport’s runway, and will replace the manned tower sitting on top of the airport’s terminal building.

“With London City Airport’s plans to grow and an existing tower that is reaching the end of its operational lifespan, this cutting-edge proven technology future-proofs London City Airport’s air traffic control for the next 30 years and beyond,” says Declan Collier, London City Airport’s CEO.

London City’s remote tower will use 14 high-definition cameras and two pan-tilt-zoom cameras to control the airport and provide what officials describe as a seamless panoramic moving image.

With 4.5 million passengers per year London City is the largest airport so far to declare a transition from the traditional manned facility to a remote tower, and the first in mainland Britain, although Jersey, one of the Channel Islands, plans to build a remote tower for resilience and emergency use.

London City’s remote tower will use augmented reality to overlay details of incoming and outgoing flights onto the image displays, thereby increasing situational awareness. Construction is due to be completed in 2018. The facility will then undergo “more than a year of rigorous testing and training,” the airport operators state, during which the existing tower will continue to operate.

“Digital towers are going to transform the way air traffic services are provided at airports by providing real safety, and operational and efficiency benefits, and we are delighted that London City Airport has chosen to work with us to deliver what will be the first of its kind in the UK,” said Mike Stoller, NATS’ director of airports.—Tony Osborne