â€‹If it looks like there is renewed spring in Adam Twidell's step at EBACE this week, there are good reasons. The founder of PrivateFly, the first online booking platform for private aviation, is celebrating another year of trend-defying growth with an overhaul and rebranding of the company's website and flight-booking app.

"This is more than just a new logo or a facelift," Twidell says. "We've invested heavily to make sure this really raised the bar on the private-jet booking experience. I think we have the optimal recipe of technology and passionate expertise that our customers want, to help accelerate our continued global growth ambitions."

Twidell expects the company's end-of-year results – due later this month – to show growth of between 40 and 50%. But of even greater importance, he argues, is that the company is profitable. The successful opening of a U.S. office, in Fort Lauderdale, has been vital. Twidell says the U.S. side of the business is bringing in "upwards of 40%" of the company's revenues.

"It was a big headache to set up the company in the States, but now that it's done we seem to be pushing at an open door," he says. "The aircraft operators in the States love working with PrivateFly, they like the trips that we're booking and how easy it is for them to quote, and I think American customers are a little bit further ahead than European customers in terms of their willingness to use online platforms."

Just as important is an overarching attempt to demystify the private-air travel experience, and make the company – and the sector – as accessible as possible to new customers.

"Around 15% of our customers are new to the private-jet market: that's much higher than a normal charter company," he says. "We're a very approachable company if you're a first-time customer. You can do a lot of research on PrivateFly on the website, in multiple languages; you can read about chartering, you can see what happens when you go to the airport, you can see pricing, and you don't have to speak to anybody. And when they do speak to us, we're quite used to holding their hand and being very patient with somebody who's never flown by private jet before."

Building the sector by bringing in new customers will have a positive impact on more than just Twidell's company. But of course, the rest of PrivateFly's growth is coming from winning business from its rivals. Although challenges on the horizon look set to affect the whole marketplace, Twidell remains optimistic that PrivateFly can continue to outperform its competition.

"I don't see any slow-up in our growth at all," he says. "We've got a sort of tripod of Europe, UK and the States, and I think that will protect us. With Brexit, with Trump, who knows what's going to happen to the world economy. There will be much uncertainty, and it's going to be very complicated for the customer.

“But as an intermediary, I think that will be our strength – not just PrivateFly, but the brokering community: we'll be able to offer clear, concise advice to the customer. There's always be opportunity in uncertainty, and companies that are able to be agile and change tack will do well."

Three Steps to Bizjet Heaven

Adam Twidell says that whenever a bizjet customer compares his company to their existing broker, PrivateFly "will win hands down." Here, he outlines the three key reasons the company has been able to tempt customers away from rivals.

• Price: "We can undercut other people because we've got a very efficient business model. This is a very controversial thing to say, but I would happily do any flight at net to win a customer. We would rather have a customer than a margin – although obviously we want to be paid for the work that we do."

• Speed: "You can have the best prices and service, but if you deliver a price to a customer two days after your competitors do, they'll already have booked. Our technology enables us to deliver our prices quicker than our competitors."

• Service: "I'm really proud of the team we've built. Recruitment remains my biggest headache: we're expanding quickly but I'm putting a brake on that so often because I'm not prepared to employ people who don't make the PrivateFly grade. I don't want to dilute the talent pool. When customers speak to our staff, they'll be speaking to exceptionally knowledgeable guys and girls."