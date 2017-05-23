A Falcon 8X departs London City. It can fly direct to Los Angeles, or to Hong Kong – almost anywhere.

​At least three companies have new approvals for their aircraft to make the challenging 5.5-deg. steep approach to London City Airport (LCY) – as well as the ability to handle the short, 1,500-meter runway available for takeoff.

The payoff? LCY requires half or less the travel time from other area airports to the W1 (Mayfair) and SW1 (Kensington) districts – the final destinations for the majority of passengers.

The newly eligible aircraft?

• Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation Sovereign+ and the Cessna Citation Latitude, with approach certification allowing approach angles of up to 6.65 deg. (Booth V22 and Static SD14).

• The Embraer Legacy 450: Belgium’s ASL, which boasts the first of the type to be registered in Europe, received approval from the London Airport Authorities to perform commercial charter flights in and out of LCY (Embraer Executive Jets is at Booth Z36 and Static SD17).

• Dassault Aviation’s new flagship Falcon 8X, which can fly from Los Angeles or Hong Kong to London City, nonstop (Booth Z90 and Static SD05).

"The ability to fly in and out of London City, and other hard-to-reach airports, affords a measure of flexibility and a significant operating benefit to our customers,” said Dassault chairman and CEO Eric Trappier.

Dassault notes that its entire in-production fleet, including the Falcon 7X and 900LX trijets and 2000S/LXS twins, is certified to operate at London City.