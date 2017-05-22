Jetex and the French airport developer Edeis announced a co-branding agreement to provide FBO services and ground-handling support at 15 locations in France from June 1.

The locations will augment Jetex FBOs already operating in France – as well as in Ireland, Italy, Spain and Ukraine, bringing the number of locations in Europe to 25.

“This partnership,” said Jetex president and CEO Adel Mardini, creates “a stronger foothold for us in Europe.

“The Jetex brand is synonymous with quality,” he said, “and we will be working closely with the Edeis team to ensure our clients enjoy the unparalleled experience they expect from a Jetex facility.”

“We combine the excellence of the Edeis Airports network with Jetex’s reputation as a first-rate FBO provider, enabling each of us to grow our business aviation objectives, said Edeis GM Youssef Sabeh. “Edeis and Jetex clients will enjoy access to unmatched levels of service.”

The locations covered by this week’s pact are Angoulmême, Annecy Mont Blanc, Auxerre, Bourges, Châlon, Cherbourg, Dijon Bourgogne, Le Havre, Nimes Camargue Cévennes, Reims, Tarbes Lourdes Pyrénées, Toulouse Francazal, Tours Vale de Loire, Troyes and Vannes Golfe de Morbihan.

Just last week Jetex (Booth O88) entered Italy, announcing a new FBO at Rome Ciampino.