Clean accommodation for aircraft at Geneva Airpark
Geneva Airpark (Booth L116) says its covered parking and associated range of services for business jets “once again registered an increase in 2016, despite a slowdown in traffic generated by business aviation that has been going on for several years at Geneva Airport.”
For the year as a whole, all aircraft combined, the company’s hangar recorded an average occupied surface area of 93% of the 10,000-square-meter total space.
Geneva Airpark accommodated 17 aircraft per day, on average, and as many as 24 were hosted at a time, “directly accessible from the runway.”
The firm signed 18 new customers, representing more than 32% of active clients on a daily basis.
“And,” says a release, “They have remained loyal!” More than 20% of new clients from 2015 continued to use Geneva Airpark services, such as custom aircraft cleaning and on-site laundry, in 2016.
“These figures reflect the interest for our tailor-made solutions and the quality and precision of our services from a non-Geneva-based clientele that is difficult to retain.”
Geneva Airpark is located opposite Geneva Airport’s Terminal C3.