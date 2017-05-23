​Geneva Airpark (Booth L116) says its covered parking and associated range of services for business jets “once again registered an increase in 2016, despite a slowdown in traffic generated by business aviation that has been going on for several years at Geneva Airport.”

For the year as a whole, all aircraft combined, the company’s hangar recorded an average occupied surface area of 93% of the 10,000-square-meter total space.

Geneva Airpark accommodated 17 aircraft per day, on average, and as many as 24 were hosted at a time, “directly accessible from the runway.”

The firm signed 18 new customers, representing more than 32% of active clients on a daily basis.

“And,” says a release, “They have remained loyal!” More than 20% of new clients from 2015 continued to use Geneva Airpark services, such as custom aircraft cleaning and on-site laundry, in 2016.

“These figures reflect the interest for our tailor-made solutions and the quality and precision of our services from a non-Geneva-based clientele that is difficult to retain.”

Geneva Airpark is located opposite Geneva Airport’s Terminal C3.