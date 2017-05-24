For the first time in 16 years, Robert H. Wells, isn’t at EBACE. Two years ago, he retired as the high-profile head of TAG Aviation, his employer for 16 years, and also resigned as an EBAA board director, a position he held for 8 years. Rob and wife Edie uprooted from Geneva and transplanted to Seattle, hoping to cultivate old connections in the Pacific Northwest. Then, in January, he was named CEO of Quest Aircraft, which manufactures the rugged Kodiak bush plane.

It’s as plain as pommes de terre that Robert Wells deeply misses EBACE, Europe and Switzerland.

“EBACE is a fabulous show, perhaps even more productive than NBAA, in some respects,” he says. “It’s a rare show that has depth of exhibitors, real customers, large fleet and commercial operators from all over Europe, Africa and the Middle East.” Most importantly, it’s neutral turf where divergent stakeholders can comfortably meet. This business aviation demographic is comprised mostly of management, charter and fleet operators of large cabin business aircraft.

Geneva also is a nexus of European culture, cuisine and affluence that elevates EBACE to a higher level than many other aviation events. The Wellses became completely immersed in the compact European aviation community during their 13 years in Switzerland.

That all ended in mid-2015 when Wells retired and he and Edie relocated to Washington State. Leaving TAG, he said good bye to 1,500 people and 150 aircraft worldwide. He’d overseen a business venture that grew 100% in two years alone in the mid 2000s.

After the intensity and energy of Geneva, the move to Seattle plunged Rob and Edie into a new and seemingly foreign land where everything seemed to move in slow motion. He found himself spending too much time at home and too little time engaged in the aviation business he loves.

“I slowly went nuts. I was woefully unprepared for the transition,” he says, to the far different pace. His ongoing role as a senior advisor to TAG Aviation Holdings enabled him to reunite with longtime friends and associates in the heavy-iron business aircraft community. But most of the time he was looking for new aviation challenges. In the process, he had to steer clear of consulting opportunities that potentially might conflict with the interests of TAG Aviation.

The key opportunity with no business conflicts started with a phone call in late 2016. Sam Hill, CEO of Quest Aircraft in Sand Point, Idaho, was stepping down from the position and he was looking for a replacement. Wells was the ideal candidate, Hill surmised.

“There was a certain amount of luck involved,” Wells recalls. “Sam Hill was commuting from his home in Atlanta to Sand Point. We already were living in the Northwest, not far from Sand Point. [Quest Aircraft owner] Setouchi Holdings wanted somebody closer to the plant. I was happy to have the opportunity to go back to work.”

Wells knew that running a large aircraft manufacturing company was above his capabilities. Operations at Quest were much smaller.

“This isn’t like building corporate jets. It’s on a scale that I can manage. It’s a very hands-on experience. By its very nature, it’s a handmade airplane.”

Manufacturing the Kodiak actually is the easy part of Wells’ new job. Expanding the customer base is top priority. Quest’s original business model focused on building rugged bush planes for Christian missionary aviation groups, organizations that provided much of the funding to design, certify and build the first several Kodiak 100 aircraft.

Kodiak is becoming increasingly popular with owner operators and companies needing an aircraft to fill the gap between helicopters and corporate jets. Quest is in the final stages of earning certification for the Kodiak equipped with lightweight, low drag Aerocet floats. Wells believes this will increase market demand because the aircraft’s power to weight ratio is better than other single engine turboprop utility airplanes, even on floats.

Well’s goal is to find new customers, build a sales backlog and boost production from the current 40 aircraft per year. That might be a daunting challenge for some CEOs. Not so for 68-year-old Wells. He’s had one of the most successful careers in business aviation. If his success at TAG Aviation and EBAA are any indications, his leadership of Quest could result in impressive growth.