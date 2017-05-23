​FlightSafety International (Booth A89) is talking up the start of “the only factory-authorized Gulfstream G650 training program located close to operators in Europe, the Middle East and surrounding regions.”

The company’s fifth G650 sim, qualified to Level D by both the European Aviation Safety Agency and the U.S. FAA, is at Farnborough in the UK.

“Gulfstream and FlightSafety work closely to ensure the simulator reflects the exact flying and operating characteristics of the Gulfstream G650 aircraft now and in the future,” said FlightSafety commercial EVP David Davenport.

“As the only factory-authorized training provider for the G650, our training materials meet Gulfstream’s highest standards and include the latest aircraft configuration updates and operating guidance.”

“We value having this additional capability available to our growing operator base in the region,” said Gulfstream product support president Derek Zimmerman.

“This simulator and the partnership we have with FlightSafety reflect our companies’ mutual commitment to supporting our customers,” he said.

The FS1000 sim for the G650 features “Vital 1100” visual generation, electric motion cueing and a new instructor operating station. “Tightly integrated computer hardware and software across subsystems,” FlightSafety says, “allow for more accurate and higher fidelity simulation than found in other current and previous generation simulators.”

