While growing up on a Kendall, New York, farm, Vick became smitten with aviation, watching from an apple tree as a Grumman Ag-Cat sprayed the family's fruit tree orchards. He later enrolled at Embry-Riddle, intending to become an airline pilot. However, airlines were going through a down cycle, and Vick changed his goal to aviation management. Upon graduating, he went into sales at Page Avjet, and continued up business aviation's sales and executive chain, taking senior leadership positions at Gulfstream, British Aerospace, Bombardier, Hawker Beechcraft, Landmark Aviation, and as a partner at AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace and power generation. A principal with Global Jet Capital at its launch in 2014, he was named CEO in 2016. He regularly commutes in his well-equipped Cessna 182 from his home in New York's Thousand Islands region to the company's main operations center in Danbury, Connecticut.

1. Was the idea of Global Jet Capital, a business jet lessor, long in planning?

Vick: [Global Jet Capital chairman] Bill Boisture and I discussed the concept with AE Industrial and the Carlyle Group back in 2003, but for various reasons the stars didn't align then. We looked at it again in 2007, but the market seemed overheated – people were bidding up backlogged airplanes by several million dollars! We thought we should just see what might happen. We never anticipated the economic collapse that followed. Shortly after that Bill and I went to Hawker Beechcraft to transition that business through its restructuring. Once we finalized the sale to Textron, we looked at it again, and this time things came together.

2. Your company went from nothing to $2.5 billion in assets in two years. Surprised?

Vick: When you're teamed with investors like GSO Capital, a Blackstone company, AE Industrial and Carlyle, your mandate is to create enterprise value based on solid long term growth delivered by creating real value in the marketplace. With the acquisition of GE's aircraft leasing business in 2016, we grew to that level and a fleet just shy of 300 aircraft in 24 months. As we entered the first quarter of 2017 we're increasing our net earning assets, that is, we're growing the business with new aircraft and customers, which GE was not. Our payroll has increased from 21 people to 65, demonstrating the commitment to invest in this business. One of Global Jet Capital's newest members is Ben Murray, formerly with NetJets, XOJet and the head of Landmark's charter business, because we're now marketing our own aircraft as they come off leases. We will release between 15 to 25 aircraft a year.

3. You concentrate on large cabin business jets. Why nothing smaller or airliners?

Vick: Actually, our fleet now includes an ACJ and BBJ. And while we do focus on super-mid to long-range aircraft, to accommodate our customers, we have underwritten leases on some mid-size jets as well. As for leasing airliners, absent our adding the necessary expertise through some strategic acquisition, this team as it exists today will not do that. We are experts in business jets.

4. Have your backers placed a cap on your leasing activity?

Vick: Some upper limit? Absolutely, but we're talking about tens of billions of dollars, not three or four billion. We have what is referred to as “concentration limits” which stipulate that we not concentrate too heavily in one type of aircraft, or one country, or one segment of the global GDP, but they want us to add to the portfolio, participating in opportunities around the globe.

5. Your company is growing, but much business aviation activity has been down for a decade. Why?

Vick: The industry took a number of body blows including a global recession concurrent with a political environment not open to corporate aircraft users. And while there were 18 models of business jets being produced in 1984, by 2016, that figure had grown to 44 or 48, with more coming. Think of the degree of overlap and the natural consequences of that in a down market. Jets had become commoditized. That had to change. Nonetheless, it's extremely difficult for an OEM to reduce production since that potentially impacts its market share, the global supply chain and employment levels, just to name a few strategic considerations. Now production will be about the same as in 2004, or half the record production rates in 2007 and 2008. That's good for pricing and stability. As a result, we're at the early stages of a sustainable recovery. It's fragile, but we've got a bit of a tailwind. I'm an optimist. Things will get better. And I don’t think there has ever been a better time to buy a new or used business jet and would encourage those who are considering it to act.