Promoting itself as “a key gateway to London,” TAG Farnborough Airport (Booth W36) has the numbers to prove it: a 3.2% increase in air traffic movements (ATMs) in the first four months of this year and a 5.5% rise in large aircraft movements (ACJs, BBJs and their like) during 2016.

“Many of these large aircraft operate to and from the U.S., Middle East and Asia. We have recently invested in additional customer facilities to cater for this increasing demand and are now able to offer large groups of passengers and individuals comfort in separate lounges,” commented Brandon O’Reilly, TAG Farnborough Airport’s CEO.

And Farnborough is not just the site of a biennial, weeklong air show. TAG Airport handles approximately 25,000 flights per year and offers 240,000 sq. ft. of heated hangars and 1.2 million sq. ft. of ramp space.

The increasing passengers-per-jet ratio has prompted a 1 million pound investment in additional space for travelers. A new lounge accommodates up to 80, while offering privacy and comfort to individuals or groups. Crews can relax in the upgraded quiet lounges or “snooze rooms,” or use the gymnasium and showers.

More traditional amenities include a fast-track entrance to the airport for passengers and crew; direct ramp access for discrete and convenient boarding; and concierge service, conference and event facilities.

Only last month, Farnborough came in first in the Aviation International News FBO Survey and Professional Pilot PRASE Survey. Indeed, it has topped the “Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific” category in the international FBO survey for 11 consecutive years.

It also has been voted “Best European FBO” by Pro Pilot in every one of the last 12 years.

“These awards are a testament to the excellent work of our employees, which is evident wherever customers encounter the TAG brand,” O’Reilly said.