Daher sees sales prospects for its TBM family in the recent – some would say, belated – European approval for single-engine commercial operations under IMC. Since March 22, regulation (EU) 965/2012 has allowed aircraft including the TBM850, 900, 910 and 930 to take advantage of the new freedom. But, as always, the devil is in the detail.

As explained at the show by Nicolas Chabbert, Daher airplane business unit CEO, training is the key. Operators such as France’s Voldirect are able to benefit immediately, having held, since 2013, an exemption for its commercial flights in night/IMC. To date, it has carried more than 2,100 passengers in 1,200 hr. with a TBM 850 under that regime.

​Daher will strongly support its clients in adapting to meet new national and specific operational requirements. Some variation between local authorities is expected, but, in general, operators will have to satisfy the regulators of their pilot training and in-house flight-planning procedures to cope with emergencies.

Bluntly spelled out: maneuvering for dead-stick landing with restricted visibility. Estimates vary, but an informed view suggests it would take three to six months even for an existing AOC operator to tick all the boxes.

The “900 series” TBM has gained 194 orders (from 829 of all versions), of which 170 have been delivered to date. Chabbert expects about 52 to be delivered in the current year, two-thirds of them the 930 model, with its Garmin G3000 avionics. These are often preferred by customers who started out looking for a jet but were converted to the TBM’s superior operating economics and $4.1 million price-tag.

With its Garmin G1000 NXi displays, the $3.9 million TBM 910 has more of an appeal to existing owners renewing or expanding their fleets.

Daher is at Booth U118 and SD04.