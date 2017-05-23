While EBACE 2017 has opened on an overall positive note, there has been some less encouraging news with the closing of three well-known VIP completion centers in the last two years, each conspicuous by its absence here.

Most obvious was Airbus Corporate Jet Center, which exited the business of Airbus Corporate Jet completion, refurbishment and MRO work earlier this year, after nearly a decade of operation.

Parent company Airbus formally announced in mid-April that Airbus Corporate Jet Center would “re-orient” to become an upgrade center for existing commercial airliners. At the same time, the new Airbus Interiors Service would be replacing ACJC at the same location in Toulouse.

AIS is built on the engineering know-how and experience of the former Airbus Corporate Jet Center, a company spokesman explained, adding that the innovative spirit of ACJC “is now dedicated to supporting airlines with their cabin upgrade development strategy.”

Meanwhile, existing Airbus VIP jet customers will find completion, refurbishment and MRO capabilities at six Airbus-approved centers: AMAC Aerospace Switzwerland (Booth K121), Associated Air Center (O75), Comlux (V96), HAECO Cabin Solutions (M68); Jet Aviation (R134), and Lufthansa Technik (J79).

In November 2015 Tulsa-based Bizjet International Sales & Support announced its VIP completion and refurbishment business was being placed “in a dormant mode,” while the firm focused on engine service.

The company’s VIP segment handled the outfitting and modification, maintenance, refurbishment and green completions of VIP business jets. Parent company Lufthansa Technik made the decision to go dormant as soon as current projects were completed.

As a result, the total workforce at the Tulsa, Oklahoma center was reduced by approximately 60%. The company noted that it had been facing a continuing decline in the VIP market and expected it to continue for the foreseeable future.

Just a year earlier AIM, a UK-based designer of custom interiors, acquired New Zealand-based VIP completion and refurbishment center Altitude Aerospace Interiors, then owned by Air New Zealand.

The proximity of Altitude Aerospace to the Asian and Pacific rim markets was a complement to AIM’s European, Middle East and North American business. In January 2015 the two companies merged to form AIM Altitude with a focus on airline luxury interiors.

The intent, said AIM Altitude CEO Mark Edwards, was that the combined companies would provide for “the entire cabin interior from cockpit to rear pressure bulkhead.”