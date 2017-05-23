Bombardier has established five new line maintenance stations in Europe, all supporting Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft.

The new locations are Linz, Austria; Nice and Cannes in France; and Milan and Olbia, in Italy. They are connected to Bombardier’s 24/7 customer response center, and to the manufacturer’s 17 customer support team units. They offer scheduled line maintenance along with unscheduled and AOG maintenance support.

“This expansion is an integral part of our overall strategy to enhance OEM support for our European operators, including the opening of our brand-new heavy maintenance facility at London Biggin Hill,” said Bombardier customer experience VP/GM Jean-Christophe Gallagher.

“As a part of our commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience,” he said, “we are delighted to continue to offer our customers expanded support, more resources and increased flexibility closer to their base of operations.”

The new line maintenance stations complement the tip-to-tail heavy maintenance services provided by Bombardier’s service and support network in the region and worldwide.

The company boasts some 1,000 dedicated technicians who have completed some 45,000 maintenance events to date. Bombardier customers also have access to a broad network of nearly 50 authorized service facilities worldwide.

Bombardier Business Aircraft is at Booth Z110 and Static SD15.