Robots Aspire to Assemble Cubesats in AFRL Contest At the back of the Albuquerque Convention Center, tucked away behind the magic tournament, past the rows of excited children learning the wonders of pipettes, three robots fought for a future job none of them would have. The Spacecraft Robotics Challenge was a modest contest put together by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which pitted teams of programmers and robots against each other in several rounds of ...