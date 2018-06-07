Leonardo Develops BriteCloud Decoy for Airlifters Leonardo has lifted the veil on a new version of its BriteCloud active decoy designed to protect transport aircraft. The British-developed BriteCloud 55-T has been developed to be powerful enough to mask bigger radar returns from large transports such as the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, Embraer KC-390 and Airbus A400M, the company announced on June 5. However, the decoy is still capable of fitting into the 55-mm (2-in.) chaff-and-flare ...