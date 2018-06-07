Leonardo Develops BriteCloud Decoy for Airlifters Leonardo has lifted the veil on a new version of its BriteCloud active decoy designed to protect transport aircraft. The British-developed BriteCloud 55-T has been developed to be powerful enough to mask bigger radar returns from large transports such as the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, Embraer KC-390 and Airbus A400M, the company announced on June 5. However, the decoy is still capable of fitting into the 55-mm (2-in.) chaff-and-flare ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Defense, June 7-14, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.