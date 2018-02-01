Report: NATO is Poorly Prepared for Russia’s EW Prowess When it comes to electronic warfare (EW), NATO’s command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) networks are ill-prepared for a conflict along its Eastern frontier with Russia, says a report by Roger McDermott of the Estonia-based International Center for Defense and Security. Since 2009, Russia has been building an embedded electronic warfare capability into its forces ...