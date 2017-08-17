Russian Fifth-Generation Fighter Now Called Su-57 Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, known as the Sukhoi T-50, finally has an official name—the Su-57. The commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev, was cited by the Russian Zvezda TV channel last week as saying the aircraft is now dubbed Su-57. “The decision is taken; the aircraft got its name like a newly born child. Su-57—we will now call it this way,” he said. The commander ...
