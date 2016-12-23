Saudi Arabia is no stranger to Scud missile attacks, having been bombarded by Iraq during the Persian Gulf war of 1990-91. But now the Arab kingdom is coming under almost routine attack by Houthi rebels across the border in Yemen in response to military intervention there. Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas Kennedy said recently that at least 40 Scuds have been fired at Saudi Arabia since the conflict flared up in 2015, all intercepted by the company’s Patriot batteries armed with ...