Cost of Dysfunction In Washington, departures appear to be the norm. Lawmakers complain constantly about adhering to what is known as regular order—such as passing spending bills by the start of each new fiscal year beginning in October. And yet, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Congress has required a stopgap solution to the budget known as a continuing resolution (CR) in 36 out of the last 40 years. The short-term CR keeps the federal government ...