As technologies for long-range air defense improve and proliferate, the U.S. military has long sought a counter—missile that can strike land-based targets from hundreds of miles away. In the mid-1990s, the U.S. Air Force and Navy partnered to develop the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), but it was not deployed until 2009 and had limited range due to its Teledyne J402 turbojet engine. Now the Pentagon believes it has a more effective weapon in the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Air Force JASSM-ER Rolling Out To New Fighters, Bombers" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.