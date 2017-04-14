1984: Tomahawk Land Attack Missile Block II initial operational capability (IOC) Jan.-Feb. 1991: In the first operational use of Tomahawks, 288 were launched in Operation Desert Storm as a response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait Jan. 17, 1993: 45 launched against targets in Iraq as part of Operation Southern Watch June 26, 1993: 23 fired in Operation Bushwacker as a response to Iraqi assassination attempt on former President George H.W. Bush 1994: Tomahawk Block III ...
