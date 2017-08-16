Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but ever since the armed forces took control in Thailand, new military equipment programs are turning up every few weeks. The latest is a plan to put four more F-5E/F Tigers through a modernization program that itself is being expanded in scope. Korea Aerospace Industries, meanwhile, can expect a Thai order for eight additional T-50 supersonic trainers. And a contract for four Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters is imminent. Chinese equipment, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Thailand Modernizing More F-5s And Plans Further T-50 Order" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.