Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but ever since the armed forces took control in Thailand, new military equipment programs are turning up every few weeks. The latest is a plan to put four more F-5E/F Tigers through a modernization program that itself is being expanded in scope. Korea Aerospace Industries, meanwhile, can expect a Thai order for eight additional T-50 supersonic trainers. And a contract for four Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters is imminent. Chinese equipment, ...