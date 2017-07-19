South Korea’s development of the Hyunmu 2A and 2B ballistic missiles last decade looked impressive. But the country is now close to deploying a ballistic missile that features a maneuverable reentry vehicle with high accuracy. Although this most recent ballistic missile is called Hyunmu 2C, it appears to be a new design with greater payload and range than its predecessors. The government cites the range at 800 km (500 mi.) but does not mention the size of the warhead. The ...