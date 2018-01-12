It is a dreaded scenario, one likely to keep generals awake at night. Swarms of low-cost UAVs capable of wreaking havoc along the battlefield are envisioned as a game-changing weapon for future conflict—but the technology and vision needed for such an attack are no longer just the purview of nation-states and have now fallen into the hands of insurgents and terrorists. In what appears to be the first attack of its kind, insurgents in Syria attempted a mass attack of explosive-laden ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Russian Forces In Syria Thwart First Swarming Drone Strike" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.