Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) operations in the skies above Iraq and Syria may continue for some time, despite the self-proclaimed Islamic State group’s crumbling morale and grip on the region. British fighters, tankers and intelligence-gathering aircraft have been deployed to the region nonstop since September 2014, and there is little sign of the operational tempo easing, despite the strategic retaking of cities such as Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria—previously Islamic ...