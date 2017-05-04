David Wajsgras has been Raytheon’s vice president and president of the Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) business unit since March 2015, but he is also well-known for being Raytheon’s face to the financial community for about a decade prior. Before taking over IIS, he was Raytheon’s chief financial officer, starting in March 2006. IIS focuses on providing products and services around next-generation air traffic management; modernization of some major aircraft ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Raytheon Intel Exec On How Commercial Info Tech Drives Change " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.