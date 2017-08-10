Companies vying to build America’s next nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile have assessed more than 10,000 missile configurations using supercomputers, including two- and three-stage solid-fuel designs. They have also assessed different launching methods, such as Peacekeeper-like gas ejection or “cold launch,” where the missile ignites in the air after popping out of the silo like a cork from a wine bottle. Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have ...