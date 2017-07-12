Textron Defense Systems’ CEO Ellen Lord was nominated June 27 to be undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics (AT&L). She still has to be confirmed by the Senate, but presuming this happens, Lord will face a lengthy to-do list. Her predecessors, Ash Carter and Frank Kendall, had charted several distinct frameworks for AT&L, namely through “Better Buying Power” initiatives. Kendall is commended for launching annual ...