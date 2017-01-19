Leonardo has been given a green light to pursue development of a new-generation attack helicopter for the Italian army—and perhaps capture a piece of the burgeoning export market. But it is doing it on a shoestring budget: The Italian government is paying just under €500 million ($534 million) for development of the so-called Future Exploration and Escort Helicopter, which must not only exceed the performance of the existing AW129 Mangusta (Mongoose) but also improve on that ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"New Italian Attack Helicopter To Recycle Commercial Technology" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.