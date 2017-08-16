The 300,000-lb. C-17 Globemaster flies fast and low, weaving through the hills and valleys of the western U.S. A-10 Thunderbolts fly ahead, destroying the surface-to-air missiles aiming for the unarmed cargo lifter. The C-17 pilot banks right and hard, hugging the terrain to evade enemy radar emissions that could track his location. “It’s a way to keep the fat kid alive at a dodgeball game, for lack of a better expression,” explains U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean McConville, ...