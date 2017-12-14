While the international coalition to defeat the Islamic State group claimed major successes during 2017, the Middle East remains a powder keg of regional instability. Against a background of a Cold War-style standoff, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two sides fighting a defacto war in Yemen, attempts by the Saudis to restore internationally recognized President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to power have been thwarted by well-armed Houthi rebels with access to ballistic missiles. Several have been ...