While the international coalition to defeat the Islamic State group claimed major successes during 2017, the Middle East remains a powder keg of regional instability. Against a background of a Cold War-style standoff, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two sides fighting a defacto war in Yemen, attempts by the Saudis to restore internationally recognized President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to power have been thwarted by well-armed Houthi rebels with access to ballistic missiles. Several have been ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Middle East Tensions Continue To Fuel Arms Race Advances" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.