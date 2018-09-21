Orlando Carvalho is retiring as vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business—the company’s largest—after five years. He sat down in Fort Worth with Aviation Week Defense Editor Steve Trimble. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has grown quite a bit since you took the helm in 2013. When we delivered the last F-22 in 2012, we were about a $14 billion business. We’ve told the analysts that Aeronautics will deliver around $21 billion in revenue in 2018. So ...