After dangling the Kawasaki P-1 as a potential alternative maritime patrol aircraft to the British in 2015, Japan is now exploring whether there might be international interest in its transport brethren, the Kawasaki C-2. The aircraft, which formally entered service with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) in March, was one of a number of new-generation airlifters at this year’s Dubai Airshow. Industry appears to have sensed an opportunity in the region. While several Gulf ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Japanâ€™s Giant Airlifter Makes Dubai Debut" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.