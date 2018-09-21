The accidental shootdown of a Russian Air Force intelligence-gathering aircraft on Sept. 17 illustrates the increasingly complicated nature of the air war over Syria. Russia blamed Israel for the loss of the Ilyushin Il-20 “Coot” and all 15 crewmembers onboard despite the aircraft having been brought down by a Syrian-controlled surface-to-air missile (SAM) battery. Russian Air Force Il-20s have been regularly deployed to Syria to support Russian intelligence-gathering Israel ...