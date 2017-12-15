Internal security concerns, strong economic growth and regional territorial disputes remain key drivers for growth in defense spending in Southeast Asia. For the Philippines, as the military gears up for its next five-year modernization program, a recent victory against militants who proclaimed allegiance to the Islamic State group will probably justify more spending. The budget for 2018 is set at $2.9 billion, but it is not yet clear what new equipment will be prioritized. Experience ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Internal Issues Driving Southeast Asia Military Procurement" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.