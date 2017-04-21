How Does The ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Stack Up?Apr 21, 2017
A U.S. Special Operations MC-130 has dropped the largest nonnuclear bomb the U.S. has ever deployed, on Islamic State terrorists in a series of caves in Afghanistan, marking the first time the U.S. has used the 21,000-lb. so-called Mother Of All Bombs in combat. The demolition GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) is the biggest conventional bomb the U.S. has ever dropped in combat—by far. The MOAB was developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory as a replacement for the ...
