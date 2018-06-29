The Farnborough Airshow might be becoming a more international showcase, but Britain’s rapidly approaching departure from the EU is the hot topic. Two years ago, the world’s aerospace executives met at Farnborough following the Brexit referendum and asked: “What happens next?” And now, as the show comes around again, on July 16-22, there will be a sense of deja vu. With just eight months before Brexit on March 31, 2019, many of the same uncertainties ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Farnborough Opening Doors To Increased International Presence" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.