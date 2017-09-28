Flight testing with the KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker in October will help the U.S. Air Force and Boeing determine the way forward in light of three recently discovered deficiencies. The fixed-price development program was already behind schedule and over cost, with the financial burden for overruns being borne by Boeing. Now the Air Force has identified three issues related to the aerial refueling process that require closer scrutiny and resolution prior to the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Boeingâ€™s KC-46A Pegasus Faces New Problems" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.