Not content to rest on the laurels of a safety record that last year counted zero passenger airline fatalities, aviation planners in the U.S. are exploring creation of a domain-wide safety management system that would continuously monitor the airspace and adapt to new entrants such as drones, commercial space vehicles and small urban transport aircraft. At the behest of NASA, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has conceived the idea of an “in-time ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"â€˜In-Timeâ€™ Could Be Future Safety Standard " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.