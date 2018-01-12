With SpaceX on the verge of launching the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket ever made by a private company (see page 24), it is worth taking a step back to reflect on how Elon Musk’s brainchild has changed the industry. Since its inception in 2002, Musk has made a habit of setting lofty goals and achieving them, confounding skeptics. He built the Falcon 9 rocket into an affordable ride to space that launched a record 18 times in 2017. He has shown the feasibility of reusing ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: SpaceX Is An Engine Of Progress" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.