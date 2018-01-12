With SpaceX on the verge of launching the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket ever made by a private company (see page 24), it is worth taking a step back to reflect on how Elon Musk’s brainchild has changed the industry. Since its inception in 2002, Musk has made a habit of setting lofty goals and achieving them, confounding skeptics. He built the Falcon 9 rocket into an affordable ride to space that launched a record 18 times in 2017. He has shown the feasibility of reusing ...