A 10-year forecast by space market research specialist Euroconsult quantifies the dominant trend in Earth observation: Satellite imaging is booming thanks to greater capacity in orbit and improved data processing on the ground, for smaller investments. Satellite images used to be available, until recently, at high prices, low frequency and for manual treatment. “It can still take longer than one day for an analyst to study one image,” say the founders of EarthCube, a satellite ...