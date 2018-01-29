NASA Folds Wing in Flight NASA has tested wing folding in flight, a technique that could reduce tail size and therefore drag in subsonic aircraft. In supersonic flight, wing folding could be used to increase compression lift—a technique used on the North American XB-70 bomber to reduce drag in high-speed flight. The flights were conducted at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center using a Ptera subscale aircraft modified with outer wing sections that could be folded by an angle of up ...