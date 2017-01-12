WASHINGTON—A landing gear issue with an Emirates Airbus A380 landing in Dubai has prompted the United Arab Emirates Air Accident Investigation Sector (AAIS) to call for a mandatory A380 fleetwide inspection. The Dubai-bound crew received a hydraulic system overheat warning Nov. 9 while en route from London. This forced them to extend the wing landing gear and nose gear using the backup procedure, gravity-assisted free fall. However, the left wing gear did not deploy during the ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "UAE Calls For A380 Landing Gear Inspections" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.