Has the time come for Boeing suppliers to get to know Airbus better? That is a question aerospace suppliers big and small have been asking themselves for years, with many responding “yes,” as new business is almost always welcome. But now that Airbus is taking the majority stake in the Bombardier C Series, the question may take on new urgency. Of course, the Boeing-aligned supply chain in the U.S. is not going to abandon Boeing overnight. Yet several factors keep driving ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Supply Chain Ripples After Airbus-Bombardier C Series Deal" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.