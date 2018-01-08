Three years ago Chengdu beat rivals in a race to become China’s fourth intercontinental gateway. Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport has since more than doubled its number of long-haul routes, to 19, and will reach at least 24 this year. Sichuan Airlines is giving the airport a push. Owned by the provincial government of Sichuan, of which Chengdu is the capital, the carrier wants to open four long-haul routes from Chengdu this year. Hainan Airlines has applied for another, to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Sichuan Airlines Helps Chengduâ€™s Long-Haul Ambitions" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.