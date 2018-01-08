Three years ago Chengdu beat rivals in a race to become China’s fourth intercontinental gateway. Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport has since more than doubled its number of long-haul routes, to 19, and will reach at least 24 this year. Sichuan Airlines is giving the airport a push. Owned by the provincial government of Sichuan, of which Chengdu is the capital, the carrier wants to open four long-haul routes from Chengdu this year. Hainan Airlines has applied for another, to ...