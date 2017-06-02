Deepening problems at Zodiac Aerospace’s factories and pressure from Safran’s shareholders have resulted in the “new terms” the two companies have announced for Safran’s contemplated takeover of Zodiac. With the acquisition of Zodiac, Safran is aiming to reinforce a change of focus to civil aerospace—rather than security—while diversifying it. Safran has been highly dependent on the medium-haul aircraft segment and airframers, while Zodiac has a ...
