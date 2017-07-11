Rockwell Collins’s $8.6 billion acquisition of B/E Aerospace has boosted the company’s sales and workforce by 50% and expanded its expertise in cockpit avionics, communications, simulation and training and information management into aircraft interior products such as seats, lighting, galleys, lavatory systems and oxygen systems. Rockwell Collins also is a major supplier on defense platforms such as the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter, Boeing KC-46 tanker and Embraer KC-390 ...