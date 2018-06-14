Qantas is revealing more about its expectations for an aircraft that could set new range records for nonstop scheduled flights, as airlines increasingly develop plans to extend their network reach. Ultra-long-haul flights were a popular talking point at the recent International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) annual meeting. This was partly due to host Qantas’ well-publicized challenge to manufacturers to propose an aircraft that can fly from Australia’s east ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Qantas Sets Ambitious Goals For Ultra-Long-Haul Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.